A letter several weeks ago from Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture (WCC&A) Executive Director Ron Sanders to the City of Wharton reads that organizers of the Party Under the Bridge would like to have a third annual event in October.
The letter dated July 21 to City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. expresses the concerns that Sanders has for the coronavirus and asked the city to “please consider this our request…”
The WCC&A letter paved the way for the request to become part of an agenda item for the Wharton City Council’s July 27 regular meeting.
“The event is planned for Dinosaur Park,” Sanders said. “We fully understand that holding this event is subject to your approval for health and safety due to COVID-19, or any other restrictions for health and safety you place on us.”
With several chamber events cancelled since March due to the pandemic, and the City of Wharton officials continuing to exercise social distancing not only around the city, but inside Wharton City Hall, the council zoomed through the meeting item without discussion.
No elected official touched upon health and safety or restrictions that Sanders mentioned. The event has drawn hundreds of people the past two years, but that was not mentioned in the letter nor did elected officials raise concerns about it.
During the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Don Mueller only asked, “In other words, this is basically the same that we’ve done in prior years?”
Councilman Russell Machann quickly motioned to pass the item, and was seconded by Councilman Terry Freese.
By passing the item, this means the event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Sanders said plans to have the event call for food trucks, tables and chairs, children’s activities, and a DJ from 5-8 p.m.
The council approved the following, the same as last year:
• Closing to traffic from 4-8 p.m. a portion of Colorado Street from Dinosaur Park to
underneath the southbound lane of Business 59;
• Closing to traffic from 4-8 p.m. the U-shaped access road from the south side of the Dinosaur parking lot to Colorado Street;
• Traffic control as needed;
• Access to electrical power in close proximity as possible to the entrance to the park at Colorado Street;
• Trash cans, and if possible, clean up assistance;
• Allow open containers within the confines of the event area coordinated with the Wharton Police Department;
• Labor and logistics to pick up, set up and return rented tables and chairs from Simply Divine Event Center.
In the letter, Sanders said in closing: “We are stronger together than apart.”
Facebook reaction
When the Journal-Spectator placed a Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 13 that the event would be held, there were various opinions made.
One person said “Stay home if you are afraid,” and another said mask up and practice social distancing.”
The post has been shared several times. One person who shared it reacted this way: “It’s not the same anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.