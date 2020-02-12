The “Wharton County Project” is what the Alliance for I-69 is calling future construction that will finally get started in this county, according to an Alliance newsletter dated Monday, Feb. 10.
For those familiar with the ongoing road construction that has occurred on US 59 in Fort Bend County, they know it begins just as they enter Kendleton traveling north and ends before one enters Sugar Land.
According to the Alliance, for the first time construction will continue southward into Wharton County, and in some point in the distant future go all the way further south to Victoria County.
It has to do with what the Alliance said is the federal government’s focus on rural infrastructure.
“Rural infrastructure continues to be a focus of the administration that could improve the possibility of more grants for projects like I-69 in Texas where 98% of the miles remaining to be built are in rural areas and non-urban towns,” the Alliance said in the newsletter. “The Alliance is making comments to the U.S. Department of Transportation supporting focused funding on rural interstates and on the National Freight Strategic Plan.”
