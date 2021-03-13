Local law enforcement agencies are participating in a crackdown to stop drunk driving through March 21. Sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drivers who get pulled over can expect to submit to no-refusal sobriety tests.
In addition to jail time, drivers who are arrested on a DWI charge can face fines, fees, and associated costs of up to $17,000.
The legal limit in Texas for intoxication is .08 blood or breath alcohol concentration (BAC).
However, when a law enforcement officer has probable cause based on the driver’s behavior, drivers can be arrested with a BAC below .08.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourages Texans to give the gift of a sober ride during Spring Break, which began this week for some school districts and colleges.
According to TxDOT, www.SoberRides.org is one way to find a safe ride home.
Driving under the influence of alcohol can have tragic consequences, resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.
