More people are shopping locally this year

Shoppers in Wharton County have definitely caught the Christmas spirit.
Benefitting from supply chain problems with major retailers such as Amazon, and the desire of people to get out after being locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wharton retailers are seeing more people shop locally.
“People are not traveling out of town (to shop) like they used to,” observed Ron Sanders, executive director of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Although his information is largely anecdotal, Sanders said he has observed an increase in the number of local people shopping locally.
“The (shopping) level is up. People are wanting to get out … they want to engage,” he said.
Sanders said people are not only shopping more locally, they’re dining out more as well.
“There is a lot more energy here than there has ever been,” he said.
Downtown merchants have also noticed the shopping trend this year. Terry Arceo, owner of Bohemian Rhapsody II and Shoppe on the Corner, consignment and antique shops, said local traffic is up this year.
“We’ve had a lot of sales … our stores are getting a lot of support from the local community,” she said.
Arceo said foot traffic has increased in her stores.
“People are really wanting to get out,” she said. “They’re more so in the Christmas spirit since the pandemic started.”
With more than 70 vendors and consigners in her stores, Arceo said inventory and selection are constantly changing.
“We’ve sold so much holiday décor,” she said. “People are in the holiday spirit… The enthusiasm is contagious.”
Around the corner at Selections on the Square, owner Mary Lee Ondrias said sales are improved over last year.
“It’s as good or better than last year,” Ondrias said.
She said sales have been “very steady.”
“The same thing happened to ma last year. It was slow up to the last month and then it was very good,” she said.
The hot seller in her store this year are Consuela bags, a handbag for women that are made in Mexico.
Lee said people are having problems getting deliveries from online stores such as Amazon and are opting instead to shop locally where they can walk out with the item they want.
In East Bernard, Amazon and the like continue to pose a threat, at least to one store. Donna Vacek of Vacek Hardware said the online giant steals business and doesn’t pay local taxes or support the community.
“A much larger problem for a small hometown business is Amazon,” Vacek said. “Even though we have a website, few people take advantage of it. We have to pay property taxes that make our community a good place to live but Amazon pays none. We support our local school, the fire department, church fundraisers and several organizations. Amazon doesn’t help any of these fundraisers, yet we are in direct competition.”
Amazon aside, Vacek said this is a good time of year for business.
“Before Thanksgiving until Christmas, our business concentrates on helping customers prepare for the best time of the year,” she said. “Some of our business is about gifts; we have a really good focus on power tools, hand tools, generators and Stihl.
“Most of our business is much more rewarding than that, though. Rooms are painted and spruced up. Plumbing is rejuvenated and that leaky faucet is finally fixed. It is especially gratifying to see young people helping Grandma replace light bulbs and fix that antique lamp. It’s all about helping people and we have assembled the right team to do it,” Vacek said. “We are big enough to serve and small enough to care.”
