The Wharton Independent School District after June 4 will no longer require a student, teacher, parent, staff member, or visitor to wear a mask while on campus now that the governor issued a pandemic-era order this month.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued the Executive Order May 18. It explains as of 11:59 p.m., June 4, school districts will not be allowed to require masks. Other governmental bodies impacted by the order include counties, public health offices and cities.
It says public schools may continue to follow current mask wearing guidelines through June 4, Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said.
Wharton High School seniors and their guests will be required to wear masks during graduation at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium, Friday.
“Our number one priority continues to be protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff,” O’Guin said. “Wharton ISD will continue our current COVID-19 protocols through the remainder of the school year and until the executive order goes into effect.”
The last day of school is Thursday.
Wharton ISD on March 2 said it was aware of Gov. Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate, but continued to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and recommendations.
It included attending school and extra-curricular activities.
Gov. Abbott’s order cites vaccine availability, dropping COVID-19 case counts and protecting liberties as reasons for the latest mask order.
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” said Abbott via press release. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities.”
Abbott’s latest decision comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on May 13 that fully vaccinated individuals can resume indoor and outdoor activities without social distancing or masks.
For a two-dose vaccine, someone is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second shot, according to the CDC, and for a single-dose immunization, it’s two weeks after the only shot.
Other school districts
In late March, El Campo ISD leaders opted to continue the current on campus mask requirement for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The final day of classes for ECISD is Thursday.
ECISD’s summer school begins with the high school credit recovery/acceleration program on June 1.
LISD leaders discontinued the district’s mask requirement when the state mask mandate was lifted in early March. The last day of school for Louise was May 18, and summer school is being held through Friday for students who need to make up credit.
Emily Lincke contributed to this story.
