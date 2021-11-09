The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back a few days. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants every person the right to hear the charges filed against him/her during an arraignment, which is considered the first formal step of the court process.
The jail inmate count was 123 as of Monday, Nov. 8. The jail houses a maximum 144 beds.
• Isaac Ray Lopez, 20, of El Campo, was arrested on a manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty group 1 less than 1 gram Drug Free Zone felony charge by the El Campo Police Department at 11:32 p.m., Oct. 25. He was released on a 3,000 bond Oct. 26;
• Ringo Rodriguez, 36, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of property between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 9:43 a.m., Oct. 26. Bond was set at $750;
• Carlos Ignacio Gomez-Valenzuela, 31, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of property between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:35 a.m., Oct. 27. He was released on a $1,000 bond;
• Matthew Wayne Buzek, 33, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury misdemeanor warrant charge by the ECPD at 8:05 a.m., Oct. 26. He was released on a $2,000 bond Oct. 27;
• Paul Garcia, 48, of El Campo, was arrested on a burglary of vehicles misdemeanor warrant charge by the ECPD at 9:16 a.m., Oct. 28. He was released on a $2,000 bond Oct. 29;
• Primitivo Llanes, Jr., 48, of El Campo was arrested on a theft of property between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by the ECPD at 9:57 p.m., Oct. 28. Bond was set at $1,000;
• Jonathan Alexander Castano, 30, of Houston, was arrested on an unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram felony charge, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without fine resolution misdemeanor charge by the Wharton Police Department at 8:27 p.m., Oct. 29. He was released on $1000, $2000, $3000, and $8000 bonds Oct. 30;
• Matthew Santos Lara, 21, of East Bernard, was arrested on two separate assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charges, and possession of a controlled substance PG 2 less than 1 gram felony charge by the WCSO at 5:10 p.m., Oct. 30. He was released on two separate $2000 bonds, and a $3000 bond Oct. 31;
• Christopher Devon King, 38, of Wharton, was arrested on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon felony warrant charge by the WPD at 11:02 a.m., Oct. 31;
• Chad Jason Long, 35, of Wharton, was arrested on a burglary of habitation felony warrant charge by the WPD at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 31;
• Malana Nicole Orsak, 26, of El Campo, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor charge and an accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200 misdemeanor charge by the ECPD at 1:31 a.m., Oct. 31. She was released on a $500 bond and a $1000 bond Oct. 31;
• Russell Rene Sanchez, 31, of East Bernard, was arrested on a criminal trespass misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 7:41 p.m., Oct. 31;
• Kenneth Wayne Thomas, Jr. 23, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault family/household member with previous conviction felony charge by the ECPD at 3:17 a.m., Oct. 31. He was released on a $10,000 bond Oct. 31;
• Roger Allen Voigt, 40, of Hebbronville, was arrested on a smuggling of persons felony charge by the Wharton County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 at 4:09 p.m., Oct. 31;
• Justin Ryan Breedlove, 39, of College Station, was arrested on an indecency with a child sexual contact felony warrant charge, DWI 2nd misdemeanor warrant charge, accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200 charge by the WCSO at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 2. Bond was set at $1000, $2000, and $100,000;
• Martin Deaunta Hayes, 31, of East Bernard, was arrested on a resist arrest search or transport misdemeanor charge and unlawful restraint misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:16 p.m., Nov. 2;
• Jonathan Scott Holik, 36, of Louise, was arrested on a DWI misdemeanor warrant/violation of parole charge by the WCSO at 2:44 p.m., Nov. 2. Bond was set at $1000;
• Christian Alvarez Lambardo, 26, of Houston, was arrested on a smuggling of persons felony charge by the WCSO at 3:38 p.m., Nov. 2. Bond was set at 15,000;
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 41, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of property less than $2,500 2/more previous convictions felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 4:44 p.m., Nov. 2;
• Erick Perdomo-Guzman, 21, of Houston, was arrested on a smuggling of persons felony charge by the WCSO at 3:38 p.m., Nov. 2. Bond was set at $15,000;
• Angel Avila, 34, of Bay City, was arrested on an unauthorized use of a vehicle felony warrant charge and possession of a controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 gram felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 12:04 p.m. Nov. 3;
• Alba Valladores-Alvarado, 36, of Houston, was arrested on a criminal mischief between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by the WPD at 11:54 a.m., Nov. 3. He was released on a $2500 bond Nov. 4;
• Juan Alberto Arreguin, 63, of East Bernard, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 9:52 a.m., Nov. 4. He was released on a $1000 bond Nov. 4;
• Stephen Craig Bordelon, 51, of Conroe, was arrested on a burglary of a building felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 3:54 p.m., Nov. 4;
• Javier Alejandro Gaytan, 30, of Brownsville, was arrested on a theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 felony warrant charge, bail jumping and fail to appear felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 10:26 a.m., Nov. 4;
• Nicholas Cadena, 21, of El Campo, was arrested on a burglary of a building felony warrant charge by the ECPD at 8:08 a.m., Nov. 5. Bond was set at $7500;
• Omarian Dpree Marks, 17, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault public servant felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 7:13 a.m., Nov. 5. He was released on a $15,000 bond Nov. 5;
• Jalik Versean Knight, 17, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault public servant felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:13 a.m., Nov. 5. He was released on a $15,000 bond Nov. 5;
• Sasha Rene Baldwin, 29, of Wharton, was arrested on a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces drug free zone misdemeanor charge by the WPD at 12:32 p.m., Nov. 6. She was released on a $1,500 bond Nov. 6;
• Marcus Andre Chandler, 42, of Rosharon, was arrested on an unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces DFZ misdemeanor charge by the WPD at 12:38 p.m., Nov. 6. He was released on two separate $1,500 bonds Nov. 6;
• Pierre Tyrone Hayes, 36, of East Bernard, was arrested on a forge/increase prescription quantity/dangerous drug misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 12:28 a.m., Nov. 6. He was released on a $1,400 bond Nov. 6;
• Jose Ovidio Lopez-Hernandez, 44, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault Class C misdemeanor charge by the WCSO. Time was not listed. He was released on a $500 bond Nov. 6;
• Justin Kyle Koenig, 21, of Louise, was arrested on an assault causes bodily injury family member misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 8:05 p.m., Nov. 7;
• Miguel Angel Morales-Rojas, 28, of El Campo, was arrested on a DWI misdemeanor charge by the WCPD at 11:31 p.m., Nov. 6. He was released on a $1,500 bond Nov. 7;
• Cody Elliot Koudela, 26, of East Bernard, was arrested on a duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater than $200 misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 3:50 a.m., Nov. 8. He was released on a $500 bond Nov. 8;
• Allyn Mikal Perez, 17, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault public servant felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:31 a.m., Nov. 8. He was released on a $10,000 bond Nov. 8;
• Kristian Dre Cadriel, 26, of El Campo, was arrested on an assault family/house member impede breath/circulation felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 8 a.m., Nov. 8;
• Casey Doran Gerlich, 45, of Jersey Village, was arrested on a harassment misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:38 p.m., Nov. 8.;
• Johnny Lee Zamora, 36, of El Campo, was arrested on a manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1-B between 1-4 grams felony warrant charge by the ECPD at 9:59 p.m., Nov. 8;
• Uriah Sedillo, 23, of Wharton, was arrested on an unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge, possession of a controlled substance PG 3 less than 28 grams misdemeanor charge, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces misdemeanor charge by the WCSO at 12:07 a.m., Nov. 9.
