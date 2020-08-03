Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program (MEHOP) announced Monday, Aug. 3, four local health care professionals will join the Community Health Center in Wharton.
The announcement follows the news of an upcoming medical practice closure in the area. Three of those that will join MEHOP are pediatricians Henri Ann Nortman, JD MD, Tayyab Pasha, DO, and Susan Winchell, MD.
“I am happy to share all three will be working for MEHOP soon in Wharton, said Celeste Harrison, who is MEHOP’s CEO. “We are still working on a few details, but once we know the exact location and start date we will let the community know.”
The fourth to join MEHOP’s team of health care professionals will be physician assistant Dana Foster.
Foster has practiced medicine in El Campo for many years and will join physician assistant Kayla Cerny-Lezak, also from El Campo, and Farhana Ambreen, MD at MEHOP Family Medicine.
“Dana will be working for us in Wharton on a part-time basis soon,” said Harrison. “He has practiced in the area for many years and we are thrilled he wanted to join us.”
MEHOP has provided health care services for the residents of Wharton and Matagorda counties for more than 20 years through their locations in Bay City. In 2018, MEHOP established a physical presence in Wharton with the opening of its Family Medicine and Behavioral Health clinic. In addition, MEHOP opened a new location in July of this year for its OB/GYN and gastroenterology practices.
MEHOP accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private/employer-based insurance plans. If uninsured, fee for services discounts may be available based on household size and income if eligible. For appointments, locations and additional information call 979-559-3550.
Memorial Hermann to bid adieu
When the MEHOP news releases mentioned the closure of a medical practice in the area, it was referring to Memorial Hermann Medical Group (MHMG).
According to MHMG, it will close its Wharton clinic on Monday, Aug. 31.
“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the Memorial Hermann Medical Group Wharton Clinic, effective (Monday) Aug. 31,” said Kathryn Williams, who is with Memorial Hermann media relations. “This decision was made based on the guiding principle that Memorial Hermann will be able to continue delivering exceptional care and services to the southwest region through our Needville, Rosenberg and Sugar Land facilities. Together, these facilities have the ability to provide comprehensive and specialized care to meet the health needs of the Wharton community.”
MHMG had been in Wharton for less than a decade. MHMG Wharton provides the following health care: family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, general surgery, nephrology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, podiatry, hand injuries, pulmonary medicine, and urology.
Williams said Memorial Hermann is a not-for-profit, community-owned health system.
