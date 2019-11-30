An industrial hemp seminar put on by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be held in Wharton on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The announcement comes a few weeks after Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said there would be an event of some kind held in Wharton County.
Bowen and Chad Odom, who is the executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, will provide a welcome to an event that cost $10 per person (payable at the door).
It will be held at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 North Fulton, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Seminar officials ask that people RSVP to 979-532-3310 by Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.
The program agenda includes the following:
“First Things” Considerations for Industrial Hemp in Texas by Dr. Calvin Trostle, who is an agronomist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Lubbock.
Topics will include industrial hemp background; opportunities in industrial hemp for fiber, grain and CBD; common questions about hemp production; major issues surrounding planting frequent poor planting seed quality; preliminary agronomic considerations for production; what the anticipated Texas Department of Agriculture rules will be; and question & answer session about industrial hemp.
In advance of the seminar, there is information and resources that one can view online at agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/browse/hemp
