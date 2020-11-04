Leadership … what is it? For months (what actually feels like years) we’ve been getting ready to elect new leaders, and the moment has finally come. Are we preparing others to follow after them? Shouldn’t we first ask ourselves what characteristics make up a good leader?
While living here from 1967 to 1977, I saw strong leadership in this community. They were men and women who were willing to take a role to make good things happen. It seemed as though, during my seven-year absence, that things changed over time. The economy had taken a downturn, and the people in those roles had changed. Some had moved, some had served their terms, and unfortunately some had passed away. Thankfully, we did have a group of men who made up the Industrial Foundation, and there was land set aside for development.
But did we really understand what our city needed? At the time, I was going to Wharton Chamber of Commerce meetings and hearing the term “leadership.” Around the same time, Dr. Garland Novosad was elected mayor, C.G. Maclin was our city manager, and Dr. Elbert Hudgins was the president of Wharton County Junior College.
Dr. Hudgins and C.G. Maclin both moved from cities that were involved in leadership programs. Through the Chamber of Commerce, we discussed beginning our own “Leadership Wharton” class. We spent a year organizing Leadership Wharton, and started our first program in 1986 with a maximum of 20 people in the class. The businesses were asked to select an individual to be considered for the program. The employer was required to give the employee off one day of each month to attend the class.
The first meeting was held in September and was held at Columbia Lakes with a day of activities for the class. This was an opportunity to get acquainted with one another, and learn to work as a team. The next month’s agenda included a day at our museum with speakers knowledgeable about the history of Wharton County. Other monthly agendas focused on local government, education, healthcare, and industry. Each meeting involved a tour of a local building, or business, to highlight the topic for that day. We planned the program so that during legislative session, we could spend two days in Austin to meet with our elected officials, including the governor. Another requirement was for each participant to ride with a police officer at night to really understand our local law enforcement.
So today the question is, where do we want to go from here? Let’s ask how many positions are open on our present-day city commissions and programs. There are always spaces that need to be filled, and the making of good leaders starts right here.
We have just elected a new slate to represent Wharton. In two short years, there will again be vacancies. Is now the time to organize a new Leadership Wharton class to educate our future leaders? Is organizing this program easy? Absolutely not. It takes a handful of committed volunteers to study the needs and put the program in place.
It is so important that every community know the workings of their town so that we may move forward in a productive manner. The time is right, and this can be the new beginnings we all want to see. Our city can only be as good, or as bad, as we desire. The choice is ours to make.
As we look at the pictures of past Leadership Wharton classes, we realize many who have served, and some who are presently serving in local leadership roles. Are you willing to help with the forming of a new Leadership Wharton? Are you ready to learn and seek new opportunities?
We want to end by wishing a great leader, Mr. Stewart Morris, Sr. a Happy 101st Birthday! A personal thanks to him for the many ways in which he assisted the Wharton Chamber of Commerce. The parades were always more spectacular with his beautiful carriages, and we appreciate all he has done and continues to do for Wharton.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
