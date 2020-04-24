Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday, April 23 that Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will receive nearly $54 million in federal funds to support older Texans and people with disabilities during the COVID-19 response. The funding will be used to support programs and services administered by the state’s 28 Area Agencies on Aging such as home delivered meals, help with household chores, assistance with groceries, and respite care or other services for family caregivers.
"Older Texans and Texans with disabilities face a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and they need continued support during these trying times,” said Gov. Abbott. “These federal funds will help provide higher risk Texans with additional support and resources to meet their everyday needs while allowing them to stay at home and stay safe.
"With Governor Abbott’s continued leadership, we’re committed to supporting and assisting the state’s most vulnerable population during the difficult time," said HHS Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson.
Funding will also be used to support the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, which provides advocacy and complaint resolution services on behalf of residents in long-term care facilities.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living awarded Texas nearly $54 million in funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic (CARES) Act recently signed into law by President Trump.
Secured financial housing assistance
Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) on Friday, April 24 announced that Texas will provide HOME Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) to Texans experiencing housing challenges due to COVID-19. These TBRA funds have been made possible through a series of waivers recently authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These waivers give Texas the flexibility needed to provide assistance to Texans in need. Gov. Abbott and TDHCA initially requested these federal waivers on April 1.
The HUD waivers will allow a portion of TDHCA funds to be used to help families and individuals with up to 100 percent of the cost of rent, security deposit payments and utility bills for tenants affected by loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $11.3 million will be available to current TBRA administrators in coming weeks who will then distribute the aid to qualifying Texans.
"Thanks to these waivers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Texas will be able to provide much-needed financial relief to Texans struggling with housing due to challenges posed by COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "We are committed to supporting Texans facing severe economic hardship brought on by this pandemic, and the state will continue to work closely with our federal partners to give Texans the resources and assistance they need."
Individuals needing assistance should visit the TDHCA’s Help for Texans webpage to search for rental assistance providers in their area. Simply click Long Term Rent Payment Help, enter the city or county, and click on the Find Help button.
Job openings update
On Tuesday, April 21 Gov. Abbott provided an update on job openings and outlined resources for Texans seeking employment due to the economic effects of COVID-19. Abbott also announced that nearly 500,000 job openings are currently listed on WorkInTexas.com, which is an online job matching and workforce solution system developed by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). This system provides fast access to a complete set of employment tools in one website where job seekers can browse job postings, find education and training, and complete resumes and state applications.
The governor presented different industries and certain employers that are hiring in each region of Texas and announced that many companies — including H-E-B, Amazon, and Randalls — are hiring statewide. Abbott also discussed additional resources available through the 28 local workforce development boards located throughout the state. The local workforce solutions offices are also available to employers of all sizes who can receive assistance in recruiting, identifying, and hiring qualified individuals. These services are available to both employers and job seekers at no cost.
Job seekers can visit Texas Economic Development and Tourism's Texas Jobs webpage for links to all 28 local workforce development boards. The webpage also contains additional COVID-19 resources for employers and job seekers alike.
Certain restrictions on financial assistance waived
Gov. Abbott has temporarily waived certain restrictions to allow Texas higher education institutions to transfer all unexpended student financial aid funds from the Texas College Work-Study (TCWS) program to other financial aid programs that do not have a work-study requirement to ensure students will continue receiving financial assistance. Those programs include the TEXAS Grant program, the Texas Educational Opportunity Grant program, and the Tuition Equalization Grant program.
With physical campuses closed or under limited operation, this waiver will help students who normally rely on the TCWS program to receive other forms of financial assistance they may need to continue their education.
"With reduced campus operations due to COVID-19, many Texas students are unable to participate in the work-study programs they depend on to pay their tuition and other expenses," said Governor Abbott. "This waiver allows colleges and universities to put TCWS funds toward other forms of assistance—providing a financial lifeline to students in need."
National Guard at mobile testing sites
On Monday, April 20, Gov. Abbott announced that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT). The 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state providing greater access to medical testing. The areas for these MTTs will be identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) with the first two of the 25 teams deployed to Fredericksburg and Floresville. The remaining 23 teams will be deployed to additional locations based on assessments made by DSHS.
"The State of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need," said Gov. Abbott. "I am grateful for the dedication of our Guardsmen as they continue to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response."
"COVID-19 testing is a crucial mission in our fight against this virus," said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of Texas. "We are proud to support our partners TDEM and DSHS in bringing this critical capacity to areas in need of medical support."
The teams will have 11 medical professionals and support staff, as well as 34 soldiers. Currently, the Texas National Guard has the capacity to test 150 people per day at each mobile testing team location.
The Texas Military Department was activated by Abbott in March to assist communities across Texas in the COVID-19 response. Currently, more than 2,500 guardsmen are serving in various capacities in response to this activation.
