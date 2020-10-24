Texana Center’s Case Management Program has earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Accreditation of Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), according to a news release on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The Case Management Program operates under Texana’s Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Authority Services Division, which serves over 1,800 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and employs a staff of 52 case managers, called Service Coordinators.
The job of the Service Coordinator is to assess a person’s needs and what is important to them as well as ensure that the person receives what they need to live successfully in their community. Earning the NCQA Accreditation of Case Management for LTSS demonstrates that Texana is dedicated to coordinating the delivery of care in a person-centered and integrated manner to help individuals function optimally in their preferred setting.
NCQA’s Accreditation of Case Management for LTSS is a voluntary review process and their standards are purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality of care.
NCQA identified a number of overall strengths for Texana’s Case Management program - most notably its strong commitment to person-centered case management.
