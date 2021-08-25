The 29th Rotary Club of Wharton Gala will be on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Wharton Civic Center, and will host the Grammy nominated, Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music winner Doug Stone and the Stone Age Band for a not-to-be-missed show.
Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., meal 6:30, live auction 7 p.m., show at 8.
Admission is still at an affordable $60 per person, and it includes two free drink tickets and dinner. And save your ticket stub since 60 percent of the price is deductible because Wharton Rotary Charity, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) charitable organization.
Tickets and sponsorships ($500 to $5,000 or more) are available from any Rotarian or call Rotarian Steve Cochrane 979-532-3885 or drop by the Wharton Journal-Spectator office on Monterey Square, 979-532-8840.
You may recall Stone’s number 1 songs: “In a Different Light”, “A Jukebox and a Country Song”, “Too Busy Being in Love”, “Addicted to a Dollar, and “Why Didn’t I think of That”, to name a few, plus fifteen more Top Five singles.
Thanks to local sponsors’ continued support, all costs of Gala shows continue to be covered so that 100 percent of profits go to local charities. The Rotary Club of Wharton has exceeded the $1 million mark over the last 29-year period hosting this annual event.
Come join in the fun and celebrate being a significant part of service above self. For additional information see www.whartonrotaryclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.