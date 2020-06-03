The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced the postponement of the May board election, but for Wharton Independent School District school board members, they still voted on officers before the end of the month. It’s a procedure that trustees do annually every May following an election, but given the unique circumstances, it’s something they may have to revisit in six months.
Nevertheless, their action was recorded during a board meeting last week in which several trustee responsibilities were switched.
Trustee Curtis Evans was voted board president by a 4-3 margin. Once again, trustee Steven Roberts is vice president by a 4-0,3 vote. Trustee Christine Stransky is secretary through a 7-0 vote. During the Roberts’ decision, four votes were in favor and there were three abstentions.
Questions about how the cancelled election in May and the new election in November were posed to WISD Interim Superintendent Randy Meyer.
“Under normal circumstances with elections held in May, the term is for one year from May until the following May,” Meyer said.
Roberts, who holds Position 1 on the board of trustees, is running in the Wharton mayoral against incumbent Tim Barker and challenger Marie Johnson. Should Roberts win, he would have to resign and the trustees would vote for a new board VP. Should Roberts lose, he will maintain his WISD board seat since his term does not expire until May 2021.
The board would also have the option to appoint someone to fill and finish Roberts’ term.
That is not the case for Evans, whose term for his Position 7 seat expired in May 2020.
Evans is being challenged by Daniel Gaona. Should Evans lose, so too would his post as president. Stransky had been voted board president the past two years.
Dr. Cody Pohler, who is not running again for the board’s Position 6 seat, had been board secretary this past year. Among those running for his seat are Fred Johnson and LaTisha-Gilmore.
Sherrell Speer was unopposed for the board’s Position 5 seat.
