Last week, Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27) gathered with leaders of the agriculture community including committees, councils, boards at the Texas A&M AgriLife 2020 Roundtable Discussion.
Congressman Cloud was their keynote speaker.
“I want to get into the weeds on how to help, no pun intended,” Congressman Cloud joked at the start of the roundtable held Monday, March 9.
Discussion topics included the USMCA agreement, the Coronavirus, and the issues facing local farmers. At the beginning of the discussion, Congressman Cloud gave an update on the passage of the USMCA and how it plays a critical role in the success of agriculture in south Texas.
“The USMCA was the biggest accomplishment we’ve (Congress) had this term,” Cloud said.
In light of the Coronavirus issue in China and throughout certain parts of the world, there were comments on the importance of becoming self-reliant not only in oil and gas, but in agriculture as well.
Lindsey Bowers, with United Ag echoed the sentiment.
“We (the U.S.) should never have to depend on other countries to feed our own people,” she said.
The community leaders brought up the difficulties of farming including the low price on commodities, competition with developing countries who are subsidized, and the overall increased cost of farming equipment, seed, labor, and other things that keep farms running.
“We have bankers telling our children to get jobs outside of agriculture because there’s no future,” said one roundtable attendee. “Even if you wanted to get into farming, the ceiling is so high and it costs so much to even get into the industry,” said another.
