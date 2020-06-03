Protesters peacefully gathered in the 1200 block of North Mechanic on Monday, June 1 calling for awareness and understanding, drawn together by George Floyd’s death, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on June 25.
El Campo joined a growing number of cities in Texas and throughout the country that has seen its citizens share their voice in the hopes of raising awareness.
For two and a half hours, protesters lined the parking lot next to SH 71, holding signs, raising their fists in the air and chanting slogans as traffic passed by.
“No justice. No peace,” the group shouted, holding signs reading “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breath,” a reference to Floyd’s asphyxiation death.
“We told police we will not let it get out of hand. We are Christian folk,” said Nadine Steele, of El Campo, one of three event organizers.
Passing vehicles offered support with horn honks while others gunned engines and roared away from the group standing at the side of Palais Royal. In the opposite parking lot, people parked, took pictures and watched the crowd from afar.
The protest grew to more than 50 people before shutting down at 8:30 p.m. It began with less than a dozen people, mainly women and small children.
“We decided we should be heard in the community. To express our rights. Free speech. We wanted the community to know the system has to get better,” said Janerica Cunningham, of El Campo.
The concerns, she said, weren’t with local law enforcers. Instead, “The system has to get better overall.”
El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill was there to meet with the group as the event got under way while multiple officers gathered in the parking lot. Both the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and El Campo Police Department had a presence but remained away from the protesters.
The goal, Stanphill said, was to ensure the protesters were able to exercise their rights safely and peacefully.
“I met with (the protest group) and everything was good ... this is a good, safe spot for them to be seen and get their message across,” he said.
To ensure general public safety, the police department stepped up patrols throughout the city the same night as the protest.
The protest remained civil throughout the evening despite rumors of looting. During the protest, an unknown man, with unknown intentions, walked into the crowd holding a “no lives matter” sign but left after a short encounter with protesters.
The rally ended at 8:30 p.m. with a prayer by those who had gathered to show support.
Additional protests were planned, but no times were set.
Toretta Cunningham, of El Campo, said the effort was important.
“I felt enough was enough. We need to be treated equal,” she said. Cunningham said she has experienced unfair treatment, including a vehicle search by law enforcement.
