The Wharton County Commissioners Court will consider and discuss items next Monday that involve enhancing the area around the County Courthouse in downtown Wharton.
The regular meeting agenda includes restoration and preservation to clean the Sheriff H.B. Dickson Memorial monument at a cost of $7,480.
The restoration work for the bronze statue will be done by Byron Kessler, Inc. Sculpture Conservation Studio, based in Houston. Work includes cleaning the marble and granite surfaces, and pressure washing. All cutouts will be repaired, and workers will wet sand the brown slate marble plaque with grit sandpaper to remove oxidation from the surface.
The other downtown presentation is by Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Joshua Owens to enhance the area around the courthouse.
Owens spoke to commissioners in May regarding public WiFi at no cost to county taxpayers.
The Commissioners Court unanimously approved two months ago to allow WEDCO to install a small series of antennas, routers, and access to “small amounts” of electricity for public WiFi. No start date was announced as WEDCO and T-Mobile were still in negotiations to determine cost and scope of the 5G service.
T-Mobile had contacted Owens earlier this year about finding hot spots for business development.
Other items on the agenda commissioners will consider and act upon are:
• repairs on a sweeper for approximately $2,750 with funds from Commissioner Stephen Goetsch’s Precinct 3 machinery and equipment line item;
• purchase of an excavator for approximately $292,500 for the drainage department with funds from the capital replacement fund;
• travel to New Orleans, La. for two Wharton County sheriff’s deputies to attend a leadership conference from Sept. 10-25;
• the county’s Emergency Management to participate in the development of the operations and maintenance plan for Wharton ISD’s hurricane safe room for first responders.
