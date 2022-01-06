(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Benito Martinez, 38, of 4701 Dabney in Houston for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was placed on 10 years probation for the May 13, 2019, crime. The judge also ordered Martinez to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 200 hours community service.
• Adrian Muniz, 22, of 602 Washington in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Nov. 12, 2021, crime on the grounds he serve 35 days in county jail.
Muniz received credit for the full time already served. He also was fined $1,000 and ordered to perform 300 hours community service and forfeit a weapon.
If he completes the full terms of the deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against him.
• Ozzy New, 33, of 21754 FM 762 in Needville for burglary of a building. He was sentenced to 365 days in state jail for the March 16, 2017, crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Christopher Paul Robertson, 22, of 13430 Battle Road in Beasley for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Nov. 21, 2019, crime on the grounds he serve 50 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Robertson $800, ordered him to complete 30 hours community service and take a Drug Offenders Education Program.
Robertson received credit for the full jail time already served.
Revocations
• Nicholas Cadena, 22, of 1309 Wallace in El Campo for burglary of a building. His conviction for the May 3, 2019, crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to nine months in state jail with credit for 57 days already served.
• Justin Daniel Garza, 32, of 914 Cargill in Wharton for family violence May 14, 2016, and possession of a controlled substance on July 23, 2016. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 768 days already served.
• Javier Alejandro Gayton, 30, of 7601 Agave in Brownsville for theft in excess of $2,500 in value. He conviction for the July 12, 2017, crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 94 days in county jail. Gayton received credit for the full time already served.
• Jorge Juan Gutierrez, 24, of 1114 Corn in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His conviction for the Dec. 1, 2015, crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 611 days already served.
