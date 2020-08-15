The following are individuals who were listed on Wharton County Grand Jury indictments for June to December Term. These indictments are dated July 7 in Wharton County’s 23rd District Court. This information was provided by the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office:
• Kern Blake Aber, count 1 aggravated robbery, count 2 aggravated robbery, count 3 unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
• Robert Leonard Azure, possession of a controlled substance, PG 1 with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams;
• Ramon Deon Bailey, count 1 possession of a controlled substance PG 1 more than 1 gram, count 2 tampering with physical evidence;
• Eric Deon Bailey, count 1 possession of a controlled substance, count 2 tampering with physical evidence;
• Eric Enoc Balderas, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 between 1 and 4 grams;
• Melissa Esmeralda Banda, theft of property value between $2,500 and $30,000;
• Rhonda Denise Bricker, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 1 and 4 grams;
• Cory Carbajal, count 1 evading arrest with a motor vehicle, count 2 driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, count 3 DWI 3rd or more;
• Jason Glenn Carter, count 1 possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 4 and 200 grams, count 2 unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
• Jerry Anthony Castillo, DWI 3rd or more;
• Gilbert Ray Cavazos, count 1 aggravated robbery, count 2 aggravated robbery, count 3 unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
• Nicole Loreen Crain, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 4 and 200 grams;
• Alonnia Rochelle Dancer, count 1 possession of marijuana, count 2 tampering with physical evidence;
• Dominique Devon Faniel, count 1 manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2A between 4 and 400 grams, count 2 possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, count 3 manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2A between 4 and 400 grams;
• Erica Gebara, assault of a family member;
• Francisco Gonzalez, DWI 3rd or more;
• Ezetric Foshone Goodall, count 1 possession of a controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 gram, count 2 possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 1 and 4 grams, count 3 theft of firearm;
• Darius Jamar Gray, DWI 3rd or more;
• Mauro Valentin Guevara, count 1 possession of a controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 gram Drug Free Zone, count 2 possession of marijuana;
• Kyle Douglas Hallinger, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 between 4 and 400 grams;
• Jerry Lee Hernandez, assault of a family member;
• Elijah Alexander Hogston, capital murder;
• Martin Luther Johnson, forgery;
• Michael Deshane Johnson, Jr., tampering with physical evidence;
• Robert Abel Johnson, evading arrest with a motor vehicle;
• Vernard Oneal Johnson, count 1 tampering with physical evidence, count 2 evading arrest with a motor vehicle; count 3 unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
• Raylan Kaine Melancon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 1 and 4 grams;
• Albert Mendez, Jr., possession of a controlled substance PG 1 with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams;
• Antonio Mendez, DWI 3rd or more;
• Richard Cameron Milholland, count 1 possession of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2A with intent to deliver between 4 and 400 grams, possession of marijuana, count 3 possession of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2A with intent to deliver between 4 and 400 grams;
• Billie James Moreno, Jr., sexual assault of a child;
• Marcus Lee Muir, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 4 and 200 grams;
• Kerry Lee North, count 1 evading arrest or detention, count 2 evading arrest or detention, count 3 evading arrest or detention;
• Destiny Faith Olsovsky, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 between 4 and 400 grams;
• Hector Perez, count 1 assault of a family member – strangulation, count 2 assault of a family member;
• James Ryan Petersen count 1 burglary of a building, count 2 possession of a controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 gram;
• Katlyn Nicole Phifer, reckless injury to a child causing bodily injury;
• Richard Reyes, Jr., possession of a controlled substance PG 1 with intent to delivery between 4 and 200 grams;
• Daniel Christopher Rodriguez III, aggravated sexual assault of a child;
• Daniel Christopher Rodriguez III, count 1 robbery, count 2 kidnapping;
• Robert Jesse Rodriguez, injury to an elderly person;
• Uriah Sedillo, assault of a family member;
• Edward Shorter, count 1 burglary of a habitation count 2 assault of a public servant;
• Elise Shorter, hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon;
• Robert Gordon Steiner, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
• Henry Donell Stephens, assault of a family member;
• Charles Lee Stovall, Jr., hindering apprehension/prosecution of a known felon;
• Jesus Jose Torres, retaliation;
• Alexis Hope Vick, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 less than 1 gram;
• Robert Wayne Waddy, count 1 tampering with physical evidence, count 2 theft;
• Ryan David Welsh, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 less than 1 gram;
• Malik Dazee Rayvon Young, money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000;
• Shan The Ho, burglary of vehicles with 2 or more previous convictions;
• Aaron Munoz-Pena, sexual assault of a child;
Superseding indictments
John Thomas Matejcik, count 1 theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, count 2 engaging in organized criminal activity.
