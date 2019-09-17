Now that the burn ban has been lifted and if forecast predictions are correct, residents will be allowed to conduct outdoor burning.
They will still be urged to contact the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar explained why it’s important to let law enforcement know. Communication is two-fold.
“It’s a lot easier to disregard the local volunteer fire departments when a controlled burn is conducted if we have knowledge of that burn,” Srubar said. “If the sheriff’s office is unaware, local volunteer fire departments will respond if a call is made. This effort is to prevent the fire department’s response if firefighters are not needed in the first place.”
Like the Wharton County Emergency Management, the WCSO also encourages residents to call when outdoor burning is planned.
After the burn ban was enacted on Aug. 8, Srubar said residents in Wharton County were following the law.
“There were only a few citations; citizens have done extremely well in cooperating with the burn ban,” Srubar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.