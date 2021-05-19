After receiving Texas House support, a bill that would allow permitless, open carry has been deliberated in the state senate armed with the support of local officials.
Wharton County’s state representative, Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, was a co-author and among the 87 voting in support of House Bill 1927 last month sending it to the Senate for consideration.
Lawmakers have less than two weeks left of legislative sessions.
“Texans have the right to carry a firearm in their car, at their business, in their home; everywhere except on their person. I coauthored and voted for HB 1927 because I believe it is a significant step forward for gun rights in Texas,” Stephenson said. “The vast majority of my Republican colleagues in the Texas House, as well as numerous Democrats, due to the growing anti-Second Amendment zeal on a federal level, believe that this step was important in protecting our right to bear arms.”
If ultimately approved, it would permit those 21 years and older who can legally carry a firearm, to carry it without having to get a license.
The bill, however, also authorizes “a peace officer ... to disarm a person at any time the officer reasonably believes it is necessary for the protection of the person, officer or another individual.”
The proposal keeps in place laws that prohibit the carrying of a firearm at bars, schools, hospitals, jails and rooms where governmental meetings are taking place among other locations.
“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and I believe that people have the right to protect and defend themselves,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, but added, “A concern I have about this new legislation is no training on safety, handling, etc. is required to be able to carry in public. Even for one to go hunting in the state of Texas, one is required to have Hunter’s Education. It is a fundamental effort to keep the safety of others paramount.”
Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch echoed Srubar’s sentiments regarding the Second Amendment.
“I wholeheartedly support the Second Amendment and I believe that people should have the right to possess and/or carry firearms for the purpose of self-defense or sport. There are still laws in place for places that prohibit where weapons are prohibited, as well as laws in place prohibiting individuals who are prohibited by the court system from possessing weapons,” Lynch said. “However, bad guys don’t follow rules. My only concerns are the potential issues that may arise from a citizen’s lack of training in firearm safety.”
The proposed change does put an additional burden on the public, according to the sheriff.
“When it comes to carrying a firearm, one must take on that responsibility ... Knowing how to operate the firearm. Knowing when it is the right time to use the firearm. Knowing what to do in certain situations. If one decides to carry, you now assume all responsibility of that firearm and what consequences arise,” Srubar said.
Now in the senate, the bill has yet to come before Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who has indicated her support of the provision.
Law enforcement throughout the area have indicated their support to the senator, spokesman Matthew Russell told the newspaper, but added supporting agencies tend to be from rural areas. Urban areas tend to show more concern, he added.
El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson joined Srubar in his support of the Second Amendment and in his concern over the current bill’s wording.
“The one issue that concerns me about the proposed constitutional carry bill is that there is no way to ensure a minimal level of good gun safety practices or firearms proficiency by those who would carry under the proposed bill,” Williamson said.
