Republican Art Hernandez launches campaign For Texas House District 85

Father and teacher Artemio “Art” Hernandez ,M.Ed., of Waller County has announced his bid for the newly redrawn Texas House District 85.
Hernandez brings his many years of service as director/president of WCF Municipal Utility District and over a decade of experience working in the education field to the table.
“The citizens of House District 85 deserve a representative who will represent everyone, not just the few that can write $10,000 checks. Our state is at a turning point, and if we hope to protect our legacy, we must put God and country first,” Hernandez said.
For more information, visit ArtForTexas.net.
