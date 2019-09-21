“We’re not going to lose the block,” Wharton Fire Chief Anthony Abbott told volunteers as he directed the fight to save two businesses at Monterey Square the night of Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Flames were already eating through the roof of Ken Lipscombe’s 135 West Burleson law firm in Wharton when Abbott arrived, creating an inferno inside that rolled through offices, storage areas and a break room.
It was too far gone to save, Abbott said.
“My biggest concern when I got there was this is gone (Lipscombe’s office), there’s two other buildings we cannot lose,” he said. “In our historical downtown, it would have been devastating to the community.”
Somehow, Wharton’s firefighting volunteers, supported by crews from the El Campo, Hungerford, East Bernard and Boling VFDs, were able to beat down the flames.
“If it weren’t for the first responders, their quick response and skill, we wouldn’t be here any more,” said Bill Wallace, publisher of the Wharton Journal-Spectator located at 115 W. Burleson, just one wall away from Lipscombe’s office.
“Somehow the firewall held. It saved us,” he said.
The smell of smoke was evident in the newspaper office Wednesday afternoon as a crew with fans worked to clear it out.
The Prosperity Bank on the other side of the law office was saved as well, suffering minor heat damage near the roof line as well as the effects of smoke.
For Lipscombe, all that was left was ash.
Standing in front of his office Wednesday afternoon, he stared through the shattered front windows at the blackened remnants of what had been his lobby the day before.
“I’ve been here 20 years,” he said. “I put a brand new roof on it four to six weeks ago, a new A/C on top.”
Now, he doesn’t know what will happen with the cases he has pending and how much, if anything, survived in the filing cabinets. That afternoon, he just wasn’t ready to try to go inside.
It’s not the end, Lipscombe said. “I’ll reconstruct everything. It will just take a little while.”
Before that can happen, State Fire Marshals and Wharton police have to complete their investigation into where the fire started and why the blaze took place.
It does not appear to be a suspicious fire, but a final determination hasn’t been made, Wharton Police Det. Ariel Soltura said Friday.
Call Comes In
Dispatchers sent volunteers to the courthouse square around 11:20 p.m. to investigate a report of a “smoke scare,” Abbott said.
When they arrived just moments later, “the back of the building was heavily involved ... we started the offensive attack quickly,” he said.
The fire walls on either side of the building made a huge difference, Abbott said. “Usually there are little voids where someone has run an electrical line or something ... We had good containment.”
Early in the fight, the freon and gas lines ignited, he said, fueling the flames.
Water Works
With one city water pump down for repairs, the demand, at times, put a strain on Wharton’s system.
At times, it was a choice – use hose lines in a ground assault or the aerial ladder truck’s master stream to pound the flames from above. “We changed the mode up several times ... it was a big demand with the water.
“The water department was able to boost the pumps at other locations,” he added.
It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control and another two and a half hours to make sure it was fully doused, he said.
Mutual aid
El Campo VFD answered the call for help at 12:33 a.m. sending the department’s ladder truck and five firefighters.
“ECVFD crews assisted with final extinguishment and exposure protection,” Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said. “They also assisted with overhaul to make sure the fire was extinguished.”
From the five departments, one firefighter became dehydrated during the courthouse square fight. “Other than that, there were no injuries,” Abbott said.
Most crews were released shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters had to return several times, however, to ensure the fire did not rekindle.
Mutual aide agreements, Abbot said, helped make the difference.
“With mutual aide from our neighboring fire departments, everything worked out.”
