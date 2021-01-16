A family living in the 1400 block of CR 130 had their water well catch fire, Thursday, Jan. 14. The Wharton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at around 3:03 p.m.
By 3:11 p.m., fire fighters said they went to turn off the breaker box of the home to shut off the power.
Fire Chief Anthony Abbott said the family had wrapped blankets around the water well to keep it from freezing during cold weather. A cold front that dipped temperatures into the low 30s had moved into the area in recent days and the family still had blankets on the water well, which was in the front part of the property 20 feet from the home.
The family’s water well was operated through a power source that constantly has electrical currents flowing into a pump. When a spark occurred, the blankets caught fire and so did the pump and water well.
While in route to the scene, the WVFD had asked the dispatcher if the residents of the home could turn off the power. When fire personnel arrived, the power was still on. One of the residents didn’t know how to operate the breaker box.
Abbott showed one of them how the breaker box turned the pump for the water well on and off.
No injuries occurred. No structures were damaged.
About the only thing the family suffered after the fire was loss of water usage.
