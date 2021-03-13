The Wharton County Grand Jury agreed a former El Campo police officer should face trial for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home with the intent to do her harm.
The single count home burglary indictment against 23-year-old Cesar Everardo Olmedo, of Wharton, came during February deliberations.
The alleged Nov. 5, 2020 crime prompted the El Campo Police Department to fire Olmedo, the man who had been recognized just 11 months earlier as their officer of the year.
The decision, Police Chief Gary Williamson said, was made not due to Olmedo’s performance on duty. “He did his job, but some things in our personal lives can be a discredit to the agency and cannot be tolerated,” he said.
Olmedo was off duty on the morning of Nov. 5 when he became the suspect in a Point West Drive domestic violence call El Campo police officers were dispatched to investigate.
Officers believe Olmedo, without permission, entered the home of a woman he had previously been dating and caused her harm.
The next day, he was arrested on warrants for burglary of a habitation and assault family violence.
The indicted offense wasn’t Olmedo’s first criminal charge.
On Sept. 29, 2020, Olmedo surrendered at the county jail, booked on a Class B misdemeanor, he’s alleged to have rolled his own vehicle in a single-vehicle crash and then fled the scene.
Olmedo served on the ECPD force February 2019 to November 2020. He earned departmental and 100 Club of Wharton County honors after rushing into a burning home in January 2020 to save a woman who had been shot multiple times.
