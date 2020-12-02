The Wharton City Council unanimously approved a resolution to authorize the submission of an application to the State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) Transportation Loan Program. The action was made during a regular Nov. 23 council meeting that involves the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for utility relocations in Wharton that are required by the I-69 Expansion Project.
After meeting with Jones and Carter, Inc., the current estimated total for all relocations is $5.326 million. According to the city, the I-69 utility relocations stretch from FM 102 to FM 231.
Council was told that the Wharton city staff has been in contact with TxDOT engineers who are working on the I-69 expansion and have been made aware that there could be some utility relocations required due to the expansion. The council was told that by having the city staff submit the application, it would cover the costs of these relocations to the SIB, and take advantage of the current interest rate and interest forgiveness if the application was submitted before Dec. 31.
A memo to the city council from City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. read “although it is our understanding that TxDOT will cover the cost of the waterline relocations, the city staff feels that the total needed could be lowered at a later time.”
Garza reiterated that if the city moves before the end of the year, there is no interest for the loan the first three years. He spoke about rights-of-way between the state and the city, but didn’t specify who operates which on the east and west sides of US 59. He did mention that the city could be forced to move one of its wastewater sewer plants if it falls under state right-of-way. Nothing is certain yet.
Gwyneth Teves, director of Community Development, added that the state is just now completing its survey, and working on a preliminary design.
“We should know within the next six months what the final determination is about those locations and the right-of-way,” Teves said.
According to a City of Wharton cost sheet, there are 14 water items that need to be relocated at a cost of $1,328,000, including 12 and 16 inch waterlines, and fire hydrant assembly, among others. There are eight sanitary items at a cost of $1,641,000 that are 14 and 21 inches in size. They include sanitary sewer by trenchless construction, sanitary sewer forcemain, and manholes, among others.
There are also five items listed under “additional” as a cost of $210,000.
TxDOT approves Wharton request
The City of Wharton acted on this matter within a month after the Texas Transportation Commission held its Oct. 29 meeting in Austin.
The commission OK’d preliminary approval of a request from the City of Wharton for a SIB loan in the amount of up to $15 million to pay for the costs of right of way acquisition, engineering, and construction necessary for a non-tolled project to extend FM 1301 at SH 60 to US 59 in Wharton County.
The item was presented by Executive Director James Bass.
According to the commission, Wharton has “proposed a pledge of ad valorem taxes and limited net revenues as security for repayment of the loan.”
The commission consists of five commissioners appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the senate to govern TxDOT.
