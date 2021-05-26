There will be guidelines to follow for seniors and their guests when the Wharton Independent School District hosts the second Wharton High School graduation at 8 p.m. Friday at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
A face covering must be worn at all times, and temperatures will be taken of each person upon entry, according to Wharton ISD.
Each senior is allowed 10 “guaranteed” guests with tickets in hand when they enter the stadium. This is one of 10 guidelines Wharton ISD has issued for up to 120 seniors.
Visitors will be utilizing both sides of the home and visitor side of the stadium.
All guests with “blue” tickets must sit on the visitor side, and all guests with “red” tickets on the home side. The ticket color is based on the side of the field a graduate will be seated on. Those who have a red ticket can drive to the home side parking lot off FM 1301 and Stadium Road. Law enforcement officers will be available to direct motorists. Those with blue tickets, will drive on Stadium Road and enter the visitors’ parking lot. The only exit for those with blue tickets will be Barfield Road and then on to Junior College Boulevard.
All remaining guests will enter on a first come first serve basis, according to WISD. There will be up to 2,000 people allowed on the home side and 1,300 people on the visitor side.
Once attendance has reached 3,300, no more people will be allowed to enter the stadium, WISD said in a press release.
The following are guidelines set by WISD:
• all families must sit together;
• all guests are required to wear masks at all times. Masks will be provided for all graduates and must be worn for the graduation ceremony;
• no noise makers allowed or they will be confiscated;
• all posters, balloons or any other items that can hinder the view of other patrons will not be allowed;
• no guest will be allowed on the field before or after the ceremony;
• gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and water will be sold.
Contingency plan
In case of bad weather Friday, the graduation will be Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. If severe weather is forecast for both days, the graduation will be in the Wharton High School Auditorium Friday at 8 p.m. All graduates will have receive seven tickets. Three guests would be allowed in the auditorium and the other four guests seated in the new gym.
If you are unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols, Wharton ISD will be streaming the graduation on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/whartonisd.
