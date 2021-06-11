A benefit for Nicholas Arriaga is planned this weekend to assist the surviving family with financial expenses following the 10-year old’s death reported Tuesday at Matagorda Beach.
His mother, Bianca Arriaga, and her family are looking for community support through a Sunday fundraiser at Caddie’s Bar, 1115 East Milam, in Wharton. The fundraiser will be the same day as Nicholas’ Wharton Funeral Home visitation at 5 p.m.
Arriaga’s pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are players and coaches of the Boling Youth Football League (BYFL). Someone associated with the team, a few days after Nicholas’ death, purchased a football for the players to sign at Bulldog Stadium. The football will be placed in Nicholas’ casket.
Nicholas attended Wharton Elementary School and Thursday, the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees signed a card expressing their condolences for the family.
Among those who survive his death are his grandparents Irene and Alex Arriaga, Sr., who were board members of the BYFL.
The fundraiser will include $10 chicken barbecue plates beginning at noon and a silent auction from noon to 5 p.m., according to the benefit flyer.
The family will also accept donations in person or through CashApp directly to $whartonfuneralhome.
For more information, call Jessica Ruiz at 979-253-9061. You can also call 979-618-6603 or 979-618-3950.
Nicholas’ body was found at 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.
This came after the sheriff’s office Sunday recovered the body of Rudy Gomez, 30, who was spotted in the surf near the shore around the same location where he was swept out. Gomez was visiting Matagorda Beach with Bianca and her son during a weekend trip, which reportedly included fishing, something Nicholas enjoyed doing with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.