If parents and/or guardians have questions about COVID-19, the Wharton Independent School District asks you contact its Wellness Team.
If you or your child has tested positive for COVID-19, the team may be contacted via phone or email.
The WISD Wellness Team is made up of WISD Nurse Raquel Araguz (979-253-0909, or raraguz@whartonisd.net), Wellness Coordinator Regina Vasquez-Zambrano (979-253-9491 rvazquez@whartonisd.net), and Wellness Specialist Monica Molina (979-253-2170 mmolina@whartonisd.net).
