A Lane City man was pronounced dead at the scene after he reportedly caused a two-vehicle accident last Friday on SH 60.
Michael Roper, 48, of Lane City, was traveling southbound on SH 60 in a 2018 Dodge Ram when he drove into the northbound lane and struck a 2017 Ford F-450 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Roper was pronounced dead by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jared Cullar.
Sgt. Stephen Woodard, spokesperson with the Texas DPS, said the accident occurred two miles south of Wharton at 5:30 p.m., and posted speed limit signs read 70 mph in that area. He said the vehicles were traveling at or around that speed.
Woodard said after being struck, the driver of the Ford, Norman Portillo-Hause, 44, of Fresno, and his passenger Joaquin Gonzalez, 53, of Houston, were transported by Wharton EMS to OakBend Medical Center and treated. They were released with no life-threatening injuries.
“The Dodge truck struck the Ford, causing both vehicles to catch fire,” Woodard said.
The Wharton and Boling volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to extinguish the burning vehicles.
