The Wharton City Council unanimously approved an agreement between the city and the Wharton County Recovery Team (WCRT) for use of property near Peach Creek during a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 23.
A city staff member spoke on behalf of the WCRT regarding an agreement for use of a 150 x 200-foot section of city property at the northwest corner of CR 222, which is in the Peach Creek Subdivision, Lot 1.
Community Development Director Gwyn Teves said the WCRT contacted the city and requested assistance with storage of RVs that were donated to the WCRT.
She adds that a current lease the WCRT has at the old Franklin Furniture building will terminate Dec. 31. Therefore, land that is close to the building on CR 222 would be used for storage.
“The (WCRT) is also requesting the city provide base material for the location and driveway into the property,” Teves said. She said the cost for the base material for the location and driveway into the CR 222 property is approximately $2,500 for a three-inch thick base.
“The (WCRT) is looking for long-term storage so the lease would be for one year, it would be eligible for termination with a 90-day notice,” Teves said.
Based on where the building is now, there is not a lot of traffic in and out of the area. Teves said the WCRT would not be accessing the land and RVs regularly.
City Manager Andres Garza said the WCRT has been “very active in assisting the city in housing.”
Teves told the council that the WCRT had originally asked to find a location within the city, and in a residential area, but that idea was scrapped.
“We did approach them with this location as an alternative so that it would not impact any residential areas,” Teves said.
According to the City of Wharton, on Oct. 26, the City Council Housing Committee considered the request and voted to recommend it to the City Council for approval.
