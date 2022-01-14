They still don’t know her name, who might be missing her or why on earth someone would ever dream of shooting her in the head.
Authorities don’t even know when CR 225 Jane Doe died. They can estimate, but time and Mother Nature has taken its toll.
There’s plenty of hope, however, hope that science and good police work will bring the answers.
“We have been told that DNA testing results will be coming back ... hopefully soon. The remains will be brought back to Wharton County where facial reconstruction will begin with the assistance of the Texas Rangers,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Jane’s badly decomposed body hadn’t been buried, instead she had been left lying in a secluded pasture off CR 225 about two miles south of the CR 216 intersection near Hungerford.
She was petite, 14 to 17 years old, with dark brown or black hair and still wore Disney cartoon shirts. The character Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch” with the word “OHANA” in blue was still visible as well as the images of coffee mugs and donuts on her shorts. She also wore a lightweight Love Tree brand jacket. No shoes were recovered.
There was nothing else. No purse, no identification, no money, nothing.
There are no runaways in Wharton County who have not been accounted for, no nearby missing person cases filed in during the time period which would fit the girl’s description.
The girl suffered multiple gun shot wounds to the head, the only apparent injuries on the body.
Robbery is an unlikely motive as her killer left three gold rings on the girl’s hand. The crime experts say she was killed sometime between September 2020 and March 2021, maybe, that is. No definitive date has been released.
Texas Rangers were called in to assist local authorities with the investigation as Jane was transported to the Fort Bend Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. From there, the remains were transported to specialists at the University of North Texas’s forensic science section.
The unit is the same one that helped positively identify the remains of Rosemary Diaz of El Campo, found in a shallow grave in November 2015, 25 years after she had vanished from a Danevang convenience store.
The CR 225 girl is referred to a Jane Doe simply because that’s the traditional name given the unidentified Jane or John Doe. No one knows her name, or much of anything else about her.
“We continue to ask for the public’s help. If anyone has information about this case to please call the WCSO,” Srubar said.
Sheriff’s investigators can be reached at 979-543-1373 or 979-532-1550. Those with information can also contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or the East Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-282-8477 or use the P3 app.
“Our ultimate goal we that we want to find out her identity and give the family some closure,” Srubar told the paper shortly after her discovery.
He and his department are still trying to do so.
