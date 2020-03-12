Last week, the City of Wharton reported that it had a “dramatic increase” in illegal dumping throughout the city, not just one area, and now leaders are encouraging residents to help stop this problem.
City leaders explained in a press release what they are doing to combat this.
“Illegal dumping, which is costly to everyone, is the dumping of any waste, whether it is oil, furniture, appliances, trash, litter or even landscaping cuttings, upon any public right of way, city property or private property,” the press release read. “The City of Wharton’s Code Enforcement Department and the Wharton Police Department are patrolling city neighborhoods daily to deter illegal dumping and investigate citizen complaints.”
Community help is needed to help catch and stop illegal dumping, city officials said.
“Illegal dumping is mostly reported by Code Enforcement, but there are some calls that are received from residents,” City Secretary Paula Favors said. “The Code Enforcement Department makes daily rounds according to the Waste Corporation of America daily schedule to observe all brush piles and determine those that are illegal. The Wharton Police Department is also monitoring all areas of town closely throughout the day and night for those who are attempting to dump illegally.”
Favors said each illegal dump costs the taxpayers in the City of Wharton a minimum of $118 per pickup.
“This is dependent on size of the pile,” she said. “Those that illegally dump inside the City limits cost taxpayers thousands of dollars per year.”
The press release said if you encounter an illegal dump that has already taken place, report it to the City of Wharton at 979-532-2491.
If you see an illegal dump occur at the time it is happening, call the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131. Also, the East Wharton County Crime Stoppers will take anonymous tips which could earn a person a reward. The Crime Stoppers number is 979-282-TIPS.
If someone is caught dumping illegally, he/she is subject to a fine up to $2,000.
The press release explained that WCA will not collect any mixed trash piles. This means that if you have tree limbs placed at your curb, it cannot be mixed with any other debris, such as wooden boards or other trash. Citizens are asked to place debris in front of their home, as WCA will not pick up trash or limbs from empty lots or homes without an active utility account.
Favors said there is a large upswing of landscaping waste such as limbs, brush, and clippings.
What residents can’t dump
according to the City of Wharton, residents are allowed to place on their property with an active utility account, yard waste such as brush and/or tree limbs but those must be less than four feet in length and in a separate pile for pickup without a charge.
Favors said residents are also able to place heavy trash items like; white goods without freon, plumbing fixtures, mattresses, furniture, swing sets, bicycles (without tires) and scrap metals at the curb without a charge. “
“Residents should know that WCA does charge for pay piles,” Favors said. “A pay pile is classified as construction debris from construction, remodeling, repair or demolition operations including carpet, tile, wood and other floor materials.
Residents have to call the City of Wharton to request a quote to pick up these types of piles in which the separate charge applies.
