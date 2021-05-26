The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to May 9. The arrest records available are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
As of Monday, May 24, the inmate count at the jail was 111 inmates. The jail houses a maximum 144 beds.
• Jonathan Daniel Duffie, 40, of Houston, was arrested on a criminal trespass habitation/shelter/suprfund/infrastructure misdemeanor warrant charge by the Wharton Police Department at 1:38 p.m., May 10;
• John David Huerta, 26, of Wharton, was arrested on a tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair felony charge by WPD at 11:49 pm., May 9;
• Meghan Alexandria Naranjo, 28, of Palacios, was arrested on an abandon endanger child criminal negligence felony warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 11:16 a.m., May 10;
• Jesus Ochoa, Jr., 44, of El Campo, was arrested on a criminal trespass habitation/shelter/suprfund/infrastructure misdemeanor charge by WPD at 1:38 p.m., May 10;
• Markeith Dandre Kearney, 29, of Wharton, was arrested on an assault public servant felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:48 a.m., May 11;
• Latavia Nesha Perkins, 25, of Wharton, was arrested on a fail to ID fugitive intent give false information misdemeanor charge by WPD at 4:22 a.m., May 12;
• Janeka La’Shette Timmons, 30, of Wharton, was arrested on a theft of property less than $2,500 2 or more previous convictions warrant charge by WPD at 4:15 a.m., May 12.
