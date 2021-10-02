School activities are not the only things that parents and/or guardians can monitor where their child is educated in three school districts in eastern Wharton County – coronavirus cases are another aspect of what is shared with the public amid the pandemic.
Wharton, Boling, and East Bernard ISDs began producing COVID-19 case counts on their websites, some of them dating back to last school year.
Wharton ISD
The district updates COVID-19 numbers weekly on the district’s website, Wharton ISD Public Relations Coordinator Bridget English said. “We’ve been updating on the numbers since September of 2020. It’s updated weekly and someone can retrieve the information from there.
When visiting the WISD website (http://www.whartonisd.net), there’s a button that shows “COVID-19 Dashboard.”
According to the information dated Oct. 1, there are 10 active coronavirus cases among students, and one staff member. Wharton Elementary School has 4 cases, Sivells Elementary School 3, Wharton Junior High School 2, and Wharton High School 1.
There are 170 inactive student cases and 32 inactive cases among staff.
Boling ISD
The district has its information on its website (http://www.bolingisd.net) under “News & Announcements.”
The information is available when you click on “COVID Notification.”
From Sept. 21 through Oct. 1, BISD showed one positive case from a Boling High School student and another student from Newgulf Elementary School.
Superintendent Wade Stidevent said the school district releases COVID-19 counts among student and/or staff daily on our website.
“Boling ISD recognizes the importance of keeping our community informed, and it is our practice to communicate information about self-reported positive cases in a way that is transparent and protects the privacy of the parties involved,” the website reads. “It has been and will continue to be our practice for campuses to send communication to their school communities about self-reported positive cases that are related to individuals who have been present at our campus and facilities.”
East Bernard ISD
Leaders with the school district shared the same sentiments when it came to informing the public they serve.
EBISD said it would continue to send communication to each campus community about self-reported positive cases that are related to individuals who have been present at our campus and facilities.
Once on its website (http://www.ebisd.org), information can be viewed on the “EBISD Covid Counter” button.
The data posted is from cases reported on Aug. 18 through Oct. 1.
Going forward, the counter, which also shows the student enrollment, is updated weekly on Fridays.
Positive cases were recorded from one East Bernard Elementary School student (27 percent of the campus population), one East Bernard Junior High School staff member (3.03 percent of the campus population), and one East Bernard High School student (0.32 percent of the student population). Total that is .032 percent of the entire school district infected with COVID-19, according to the EBISD.
There have been 54 recoveries since Aug. 18, EBISD reported.
