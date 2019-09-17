A month before downtown stakeholders and the City of Wharton plans to welcome hundreds of visitors to the 11th annual Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair, they patted themselves on the back for the work that is being done to the area.
On Monday, Sept. 9, members of the downtown business community gathered at Milam Street Coffee Shop/Java & Junque to commend local property owners who have recently completed, or nearly completed, “significant improvements” on their buildings.
“We’re thrilled to see the attention being given to these great and historic old buildings,” said Debra Medina, president of the Wharton Downtown Business Association (WDBA).
Major paint jobs to the exterior of buildings have been done and continue to be done along West Milam and South Houston streets, including façade work.
In a press release, the WDBA explained what enhancement have been done and those who are benefitting from it.
They include new windows on the second floor of the building located at 301 West Milam (owned by Russell and Vanessa Baird), a new sign at H243 Studio (owned by Haley Hobbs), new paint on the building located at 100 South Houston (Cuevas Mexican Restaurant) and extending down Milam Street (owned by Brian Bremser), and on the building at 124 South Houston (owned by Kenneth Dimmick).
Dimmick added flower boxes to the upstairs windows of his building, which WDBA officials said brightens the appearance for passersby and residents alike.
The WDBA said several of these property owners took advantage of the facade grant offered by the Wharton Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
“These contributing buildings are important components of the tapestry that makes Wharton so unique and a wonderful place to live,” WEDC Executive Director Chad Odom said.
WEDC meetings are held the third Monday of the month and both Odom and his board directors spoke about the grants on Monday, Sept. 16.
Regarding the new look that downtown is receiving, Odom spoke along the same lines as WDBA officials.
“WEDC is proud to offer restoration grants to downtown businesses and especially those contributing buildings within the designated historic district,” he said.
Several of these individuals and others who are not necessarily part of these projects and have properties further down other parts of downtown have been before the WEDC Board of Directors to request grant funds. Each downtown stakeholder or business/building owner explains to the board how they plan to enhance their properties. WEDC directors then make the determination and how much they will fund.
In fact, Medina went through the same process months before to enhance a sign that would showcase her business, Provisions Bistro & Market.
The WDBA holds a Throwback Thursday event every third Thursday of the month to welcome not only visitors, but Wharton residents as well to downtown. Businesses have extended hours of operation on these days.
