First it was the East Bernard Little League, then it was the Wharton Little League that said it would postpone the beginning of the baseball season until next month due to concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.
EBLL made its announcement at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. It acted on the announcement made by Little League International.
“We will follow their guidance and suspend all activities until (Monday) April 6,” the East Bernard Little League said.
Earlier in the day, the Wharton Little League announced at noon it would be playing baseball on its normal schedule.
Before midnight, the league changes its stance on the matter.
“We are officially shut down until (Monday) April 6,” Wharton Little League said. “This comes from Williamsport (and) Little League International.
WLL said it would announce new opening ceremony dates and season updates. WLL said officials are planning an “emergency” meeting this Saturday, March 14.
The league is part of District 18 led by Administrator Paul Sanders. He said other East Texas districts are doing the same.
WLL added the following about closure: “That means no practices, no games, no meetings, no nothing with Little League until April 6. We will keep you informed as we get information from Williamsport. This is not a Wharton Little League request. This is mandated by Little League International.”
When WLL had planned on operating as normal, it had asked parents to follow some steps, including leaving a sick child at home, and covering their mouth and nose with inside of their elbow if a cough or sneeze persisted.
“We will have soap and hand sanitizers in dugouts, restrooms and concession stand,” the league said before it decided to close. “We ask that you carry hand sanitizer with you to the games if you can. We believe that getting the kids outdoors and keeping things as normal as possible is the best course of action as of now.
Stephen D. Keener, who is the Little League president and CEO based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said if a league or district is “taking proactive, preventative measures in regards to the coronavirus in your area, and delaying or altering its schedule or season, we ask that you please notify Little League International. As the situation continues to develop, Little League International will do our best to continue to keep our leagues, volunteers, and families informed.”
Limited UIL state hoops attendance
On March 19 at 10:10 a.m., the University Interscholastic League had reached a decision to limit attendance at the Boys State Basketball Championships in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
It made the decision amid growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”
The UIL released the following daily procedures for limited attendance:
Saturday, March 14: Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.
For March 12-13 games, championship tickets were limited to 500 per school and had to be purchased on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games.
“Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees,” Breithaupt said. “The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.”
WISD cancels track meet
The Wharton Independent School District’s Athletics Department announced it would be cancelling the Quad Track Meet planned at Wharton Junior High School on Tuesday, March 17. WISD didn’t provide any further information.
