The fall season of the Wharton County Farmer’s Market will be selling wine.Wharton City Council during a Monday regular meeting unanimously voted to allowed the sale of wine, but buyers and patrons of the event will not be allowed to consume alcohol.
David Burkhalter, with the Farmer’s Market, told elected officials although organizers were requesting permission for the sale of alcohol, and to allow glass containers at Guffey Park where the spring event was held, no one will be allowed to drink.
It was all the assurance Councilman Russell Machann needed when he inquired about this specific issue, before making the motion.
Burkhalter said organizers with the Farmer’s Market want to give vendors the opportunity to have different wine vendors sell sealed bottles of wine during the fall season of the market.
There will also be no sampling, Burkhalter said.
The Farmer’s Market will be held at Guffey Park, 255 West Caney Street, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from Sept. 25 through Dec. 18.
Monterey wine and art
The council also unanimously voted to approve the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair scheduled Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-10 p.m.
It is being planned by the Monterey Square Business Association (MSBA).
“In this event, patrons will have the opportunity to shop various businesses in the downtown community and sample wines, food, and boutique beer,” MSBA Secretary Margaret Montgomery Kostka said. “Other events include live music, horse and carriage rides, grape stomp, along with food and craft vendors.”
The MSBA will temporary apply for a Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission license so patrons will legally be allowed to purchase from vendors wine by bottle or glass, and beer by the bottle, in the 100 block of South Houston Street.
The city council also approved six generators lights for safety for the fair location and Guffey Park parking lot.
Party Under the Bridge
The Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture has been approved to have its Party Under the Bridge event for the first time in two years.
The party is planned Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m.
There will be food trucks, tables and chairs, children’s activities, a children’s train, games, and a DJ.
Street closures include a portion of Elm Street from Dinosaur Park and underneath the southbound lanes of Business 59, ending next to the intersection with Polk Street. A portion of West Colorado Street from North Richmond Road southward to the end of Dinosaur Park will also be closed beginning at 4 p.m.
The chamber approached the City of Wharton in August about having the event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
