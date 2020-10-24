Laurance Armour, III is general manager of the Pierce Ranch, founded in the 1880s by Abel Head “Shanghai” Pierce. Armour is a fifth-generation descendant of Pierce and has managed the ranch off and on since 1980. He is very concerned with conservation of large tracts of land and believes strongly in the future of renewable energy.
Armour believes that AP Solar Holdings, the company in charge of the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar Project development, employs individuals who are honest and professional.
“When things go wrong, they ‘fess up to it and make it right,’” said Armour. “I don’t have any complaints with them.”
They first approached him about the project about two years ago and he was not surprised at the request.
“I was aware of other solar projects and we also had been involved since 2012 with a wind development that is so far unsuccessful,” said Armour. Like those at AP Solar Holdings, he’s hoping that the Wharton County government will grant the 312 abatement as part of the incentive for the project to come to fulfillment.
With the help of his son, sister and brother, Armour faces the daily challenges of running an operation of such great magnitude. He’s pleased with the help he has from all his employees in the office and in the field.
He’s pleased with the stipulation that the land will revert back to original use after 30-35 years. He sees that as a very good thing.
“Thankfully, we will have a mitigation or clean up bond in place from year five of the lease, which will pay for any kind of shortfall in the restoration of the land that will need to be done if and when there is an end to the project,” said Armour. “We feel comfortable that somebody will clean it up and bring it back to its initial state, which is farmland and pastureland.”
Although it is inaccurate to say that no farmland will be taken out of production, Armour admits that some will be diminished.
“The fact that one of our producers retired allowed for reallocation of a lot of his leased farmland back to other producers,” said Armour. “Our goal was to maintain the same amount of production on a year-to-year basis that we had in the past and we will continue to do that. There will be no negative impact to the agri-business community here. “
Actually, that has been one of the arguments against solar … that it would take farmland out of production and hurt the agribusiness infrastructure.
“This county is in dire need of energy-related tax base, and these renewable energy projects will provide that tax base, which will ease the burden on homeowners and small business owners who have had their market values increased every year,” said Armour. “They may not raise the taxes, but they raise the value of homes and businesses and it is getting to the point where these values are unrealistic in terms of what the real market is.”
Armour is a solid proponent of natural, renewable energy.
“Our energy tax base from our fossil fuels has declined over 90% in the last 10 years and these renewable energy developments stand to replace and increase it,” said Armour. “I just think the 312 program is an important thing for our commissioners to consider for the long-term benefit of the county.
So far, there are no plans to have this item on the agenda for the Wharton County Commissioners Court, which meets on Monday, Oct. 26.
