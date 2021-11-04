The Wharton Independent School District announced today Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin will have a speaking engagement entitled “Let’s Talk About Discipline” at the Wharton Civic Center, Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The community is invited to this event that is free of charge from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Dr. O’Guin will review and discuss Wharton ISD’s “three-step discipline process.” It will include a discussion of the grievance/complaint process, and a question and answer session from the audience concerning the discipline process.
According to Wharton ISD, “specific details of the ongoing/previous incidents will not be discussed in order to honor the appeal process.”
This is referencing the suspension of three Wharton High School students who were assigned to WISD’s District Alternative Education Placement (DAEP) program following their alleged involvement in a physical altercation that took place with football coaches during halftime of a home football game, Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.