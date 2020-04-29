There is welcome news for the first time in weeks when it comes to students of the Wharton Independent School District being allowed to gather together.
A letter dated Tuesday, April 28 from Wharton ISD administrators to parents and students, said graduation and a prom are being scheduled in June.
In fact, they are days apart.
The letter said the Wharton High School prom will be held on the evening of Saturday, June 20 inside the new gym from 8-11:00 p.m. Days later, the WHS graduation ceremonies will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium beginning at 8 p.m.
Wharton ISD said social distancing would still be enforced.
“(WISD) will continue to monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. All scheduled events are subject to change based on state and health advisory guidance,” the letter explained.
Students have not been back to school since before they were released for Spring Break on Friday, March 6.
Spring Break was March 9-13.
Should inclement weather affect the outdoor graduation, Wharton ISD has not announced an alternate plan since it’s still early in the process. It will be the first time WHS holds a graduation outside since 2018. Last year’s graduation was held in the WHS auditorium because 50-year old Tiger Stadium had been demolished to be replaced by Eddie Joseph Memorial.
Other events
In addition, Wharton ISD said it is developing a plan to recognize its students for their accomplishments throughout the year in lieu of traditional end-of-the-year service awards and banquets.
“We will share this information as soon as it becomes available,” WISD said in the letter. “Thank you all for your patience and your support through this challenging time. We appreciate the number of parents who participated in our online survey regarding graduation options. (WISD) will continue to work to provide our students and particularly our graduating seniors with a very memorable end of the year experience.”
