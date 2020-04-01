Wharton County officials reported a sixth and seventh positive case of COVID-19 hours apart on Monday, March 30.
The sixth positive case and the information about it was relayed during a Commissioners Court special session when Judge Phillip Spenrath said WC waited for confirmation from the state, particularly the Texas Department of State health Services (DSHS) to release the news.
The information was known since Friday, March 27, but was not officially released as has been the customary way to do it through WC’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
The only information released by the county’s OEM on Sunday, March 29 at 5:16 p.m. was the following: “We are closely working with Texas DSHS to account for the positive cases of COVID-19 we have in Wharton County. We have received details on five cases, and DSHS may be providing details on another and if so we will notify the public as soon as possible.”
Once WC did provide the public information on Monday, it showed that the sixth and seventh cases were two females 30-50 years of age one residing in Wharton and the other in El Campo.
Five hours earlier during the morning commissioners meeting, Spenrath had said the sixth case was a Wharton woman. His comments can be viewed on the Wharton Journal-Spectator’s website (www.journal-spectator.com)
The news release said “It appears these cases are not travel related. Due to patient privacy no other information will be released at this time.”
According to the OEM, it said after Monday, new positive COVID-19 cases would be updated daily at 4 p.m. on the Wharton County website www.co.wharton.tx.us without further press releases.
This will also be updated on WCOEM Facebook page.
WC’s OEM said that along with DSHS and other healthcare partners, they will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the county to prepare for more cases.
Spenrath said he believes there will be more than a dozen positive cases in WC before the curve begins to flatten.
Same advice to community
WC officials advise following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders prohibiting social gatherings larger than 10 people and recommend the following: With mild cold symptoms, stay at home and utilize supportive and symptomatic care; call your healthcare provider with questions or concerns about symptoms; utilize symptom checker on CDC website (www.cdc.gov) if needed; call your local healthcare provider and schedule an evaluation if symptoms worsen, or if advised to do so. COVID-19 testing is available at medical centers in the county only if you meet symptom criteria; and call ahead to emergency rooms if symptoms are severe or call 911 if an emergency.
Disaster declaration extended
Wharton County’s Disaster Declaration was extended until Monday, May 11, during the commissioners court session.
“The primary purpose was so we could be eligible for possible reimbursement for any money we spent going forward to combat the COVID-19 virus,” Spenrath said.
He enacted the disaster declaration on March 16. Seven days later, commissioners court extended the declaration to Monday. After hearing back from Gov. Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management district coordinator, Spenrath learned he on behalf of the county, could continue the declaration indefinitely as long as he set a date to re-visit the issue.
County neighbors
On March 30, the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center said the following:
“We continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive and negative cases. We reported two positive cases this morning and received 5 additional positive cases today. The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 17.
Matagorda County has a total of 17 positive cases, 223 negative cases, and 117 pending cases.
On March 29, Fort Bend County reported 14 additional cases in the county. The overall total is 119 cases, 9 recoveries, and 1 death.
On March 30, Brazoria County Health Department 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 79. The 12 new cases were four females and eight males.
- Joshua Reese contributed to this story
