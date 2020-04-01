It’s highly likely that there will be a burn ban in Wharton County due to dry conditions that have already gripped some parts for weeks. The lack of rainfall has affected more parts of the county
On Monday, March 30, WC Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said “lack of substantial rainfall in March brings portions of Wharton County into a slight drought.” On Sunday, March 29, the average Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 452, ranging from 326 in the wettest areas to 527 in the driest.
According to the National Weather Forecast, there is only a 20 percent chance of rain during the week, with up to 60 percent by week’s end.
The wind, which is the reason WC had fallen under a burn ban for several days last week and once this week when winds were gusting up to 20-30 mph, won’t have an effect on weather conditions the rest of this week, according to the NWS.
During a Commissioners Court meeting, Judge Phillip Spenrath urged residents to burn now before a ban.
Last Wednesday, March 25, a weekend cool front was forecast, but it brought little precipitation. By week’s end, wind gusts were recorded between 25-30 mph for a few days, leading to the prohibition of outdoor burning.
Last Monday, March 23, the KBDI for Wharton County was 405 (260 wettest – 493 the driest). When the KBDI reaches 500 or more overall throughout a county, a burn ban is ordered.
