MEHOP is pleased to announce that they will add two new physicians in April. Joel Rosen, MD will be a new addition for MEHOP Pediatrics in Bay City and Olubukola (Bukky) Ayeni, MD will provide Obstetrics and Gynecology services in Wharton and Bay City.
Dr. Rosen received his Doctor of Medicine degree abroad through the New York State Program at Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Dr. Rosen offers an extensive background in pediatric care. He completed his Residency in Pediatrics at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York along with Fellowships in Pediatric Critical Care at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas and Pediatric Nephrology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in Bronx, New York.
His professional experience includes Attending Physician for the Department of Pediatrics at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Department of Pediatrics Chief in Pediatric Nephrology at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington and Department of Pediatrics Chief in Pediatric Nephrology at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
While serving his country in the United States Army, Dr. Rosen was Brigade Surgeon in Fort Drum, New York. During this time, he received two deployments where he served as Field Surgeon for the 520th ASMC, 3rd MEDCOM in Iraq and Battalion Surgeon, 303 BSB, 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division also in Iraq.
Dr. Ayeni received her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, DC and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at Bayfront Health Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Dr. Ayeni has been an attending physician at the Hope Clinic in Houston, Texas and is also a Faculty member for HCA residency program for the HCA Houston Healthcare Hospital.
Accommodations for Dr. Ayeni’s labor and delivery services have been provided for by OakBend Medical Center – Richmond and will have clinic locations in Wharton and Bay City.
Dr. Rosen will begin seeing patients on April 13 and Dr. Ayeni will begin on April 20.
Both are accepting appointments and can be schedule by calling 979-245-2008.
To learn more about MEHOP visit www.mehop.org.
