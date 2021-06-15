There is new green space in the Wharton downtown area that residents can fully enjoy on Elm Street now that sod has been completed this week.
The .53 acres of space across the street from Riverfront Park is part of a levee green space project city leaders have envisioned since 2019 when the project was announced. More than 200 citizens provided input in a parks and recreation survey offered by the City of Wharton the following year.
“The sod placement is part of the overall strategy of downtown revitalization,” Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Josh Owens said. “Wharton EDC is actively seeking a retail establishment or restaurant that could utilize the outdoor space as part of redeveloping the law office. In the interim, we are examining creative ways to activate the space, as we want a lively downtown retail environment.”
Owens is referring to the empty space at 135 West Burleson Street that once housed attorney Ken Lipscomb’s office.
A fire destroyed the office in September 2019, forcing Lipscomb to move to El Campo and sell the property to the city.
The sod was donated by Wharton Feed Supply last month and each time associates with Victory in Jesus placed the sod, it rained heavily, enhancing the growth of the grass.
“We have been blessed with plentiful rain this spring which has allowed us to reduce the overall costs of watering-in the new sod,” Owens said. “We were able to get a local plumber to create a tap at the old Lipscomb office, and had the city turn on service, and are now able to water the property independently.”
The site is much improved after the property had been flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It used to be residential property, but due to the flooding the building was no longer liveable.
In September 2020, WEDCO had the building demolished and cleared.
Dana Acero, of Bohemian Rhapsody, has provided enhanced downtown maintenance to Wharton EDC, Owens said.
