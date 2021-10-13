Have you heard anything recently about our Statue of Liberty? When I was in school, it was very important to know about the Statue of Liberty. This was an important part of our learning about who we are and where we came from. Her official name is, The Statue of Liberty, Enlightening the World.
She sits as a colossal sculpture, coated in copper, often referred to as the “Green Lady” due to the reaction of oxidation between the metal and water surrounding her. She stands 151 feet, one inch tall on Liberty Island Manhattan, in New York City, New York. Each year, millions who cherish her ideals, come to visit her.
The Statue of Liberty is an icon, a national treasure and one of the most recognizable figures in the world. She was a gift from France to the people of the United States, created by French sculptor, Frederic Auguste Barthholdi, with the metal framework built by Gustave Eiffel.
The Americans were asked to construct her base prior to her arrival from France, and they did so with fundraising dollars. In 1883, Emma Lazarus penned these words on a tablet at her base, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Our Lady Liberty was shipped over in crates and erected on that base in 1886.
I regret that I have never been out to see her and enjoy the historical feature. I have flown over her several times and have seen her from the window of a plane, but never in person. When you are in the area, be sure to make it a point to visit our Lady Liberty. The more we know about our country, the more we will appreciate who we are, and the values we hold dear.
A special thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make this past Saturday’s Monterey Wine & Arts Fair Festival a great success. The day began with one of the largest Wharton County Farmers Market to ever take place at Guffey Park. You could find almost anything, from fresh produce, to young 4-H members providing snacks, live exhibits, music, homemade desserts and treats, lots of fall holiday décor, and gifts galore, etc. What a wonderful way to start the day!
At 4 p.m., the wine began to flow as local shops became full with people strolling about, tasting wine and browsing Monterey Square, taking in all of the available, local merchandise there to see. Live music, food and craft vendors and even carriage rides were available around the square and courthouse lawn throughout the afternoon and evening. This was all put on by the Monterey Square Business Association, and we applaud the members for their hard work and excellent event!
On Sunday night, we saw where people on social media were asking for more of the same events on the square. This can happen with more volunteers and more people getting vaccinated, as well as positive encouragement. If we have those things, the members of the association will not get too overwhelmed, and more people will feel comfortable in large crowd settings.
Last, but not least, we all need to thank the good Lord for the beautiful, fall weather we had this past week and for the freedom we have to enjoy such lovely weekends like this weekend. Downtown Wharton is the perfect place for attracting visitors to the community, and we always want to extend a handshake and a “welcome” when we see new faces! It’s up to each of us to make sure our visitors feel welcomed, as well as making it fun for all.
