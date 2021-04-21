States and towns in our country love to be known for something, or someone. This we have seen. We know that Tyler honors azaleas and roses, and our beloved state of Texas prides our bluebonnets. In Athens, they honor sweet potatoes, and in Hempstead they pay tribute to their watermelons. But is there any place that honors green beans? If not, there should be, and Wharton does its part in promoting the green bean right around this time each year. Maybe, someone ought to write an Ode to Green Beans.
Growing up, there was a neighborhood store across the street from where we lived. I can still hear my mom say, “Billie, run over to Crump’s Grocery and pick up a can of Del Monte green beans.” Del Monte was the popular brand with my mother. The Del Monte Company began their operation in 1886, and was a notable brand in the United States at the time, and continues to be a well-known name in homes today.
Growing up on a good supply of green beans to accompany many of my family meals, I have to say, if I were to search the world for a homelife where I would never run out, I definitely found it by marrying a Methodist minister. We were in school and he was a pastor of five churches in the county area, and we traveled the circuit on weekends. Of course, we had many invitations and covered-dish meals. During that time, a lot of people canned their own food because there were not as many frozen store products available.
On Sunday nights during our college years, we would return to the Southern Methodist University campus with all kinds of food items in the back of our car. Usually, there were eggs and meat, but more likely canned goods from different church families. But, there was just one problem. People did not always label their cans. So, we ended up with a pantry filled with unmarked cans which made mealtime a surprise.
When our neighbors figured out that we came back with weekly supplies, they would come to ask for staples on occasion, but we were never quite sure what we were handing out. It was fun. I suppose this was life’s way of preparing me to enjoy all foods in the future. From traveling to the Middle East, to meeting our friends from Taiwan, my palate has always been ready for any meal. When people tell me they only eat meat and potatoes, I have to laugh because they have not been walking in my shoes.
As a new bride, one of the first things I learned was that you can do all kinds of things with a can of mushroom soup and a can of green beans. Adding a little cooked bacon to the mix always put the green bean mixture over the top.
For several years, we were able to find whole green beans that stood upright in the can at gourmet grocery stores around Houston. I would count out about a dozen from the can, wrap a slice of bacon around it and then bake them until the bacon was nice and brown. The last time I was able to buy these special green beans was at a store off of Kirby Drive in Houston. I imagine it was more expensive to can them this way, and that’s what probably led to the disappearance of the standing green bean can from the grocery shelf. But if anyone knows where you can still find them, I sure would like to know.
How many banquets or dinners have you been to where green beans were not served? There must be some rule that was made at some point in time stating green beans have to be served at banquets. Wharton County is known for the best bar-b-que in Texas, and it’s usually accompanied with our favorite green vegetable on the side. During my Wharton Chamber years, Mrs. Hinze and I had many meetings and many laughs over what we would serve in place of green beans that would stay within the banquet’s price range.
Who in the world would be dumb enough to write about green beans? Well, we are just getting you ready to enjoy our local banquet season filled with delicious food, celebration and of course, our friend, the green bean.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
