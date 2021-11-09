Two Wharton ISD educators were booked into the Wharton County Jail last Saturday, each on marijuana less than 2 ounces charges, one of them on a weapon charge.
According to the booking report by the Wharton County Sheriff's Office Monday, Sasha Rene Baldwin, 29, of Wharton, was arrested last Saturday at 12:32 p.m. on a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces Drug Free Zone (DFZ).
Baldwin was released on a $1,500 bond Saturday.
Marcus Andre Chandler, 42, of Rosharon, was arrested at 12:38 p.m., last Saturday on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces DFZ charge, and an unlawfully carrying a weapon misdemeanor charge.
Chandler was released on two separate $1,500 bonds Saturday.
Det. Ariel Soltura said Wharton police arrived at Pleasure Park, located at 2819 North Walnut Park, and saw two vehicles parked.
“Officers viewed vehicles on location after the park had closed at 10 p.m.,” Det. Soltura said.
Chandler was standing outside of a vehicle on location, Det. Soltura said. Baldwin was sitting inside of her vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Equinox, while in the driver’s seat, he added.
“Marijuana was found within a 2018 Nissan Altima registered to Chandler and within a purse carried by Baldwin,” Det. Soltura said. “They appeared to arrive in separate vehicles.”
The park was closed at the time, and there were no other individuals at the park.
During the investigation, Wharton police located a weapon.
“Officers found an unloaded handgun along with ammunition (separate from the handgun) within the Nissan Altima and an additional shotgun with ammunition (separate of the shotgun) within the Altima’s trunk,” Det. Soltura said.
The ammunition for both weapons were found separated from each other, Det. Soltura said.
Chandler and Baldwin are employees of the Wharton ISD.
According to the WISD website, they work at Wharton Junior High School.
Baldwin is in her sixth year teaching with the district. She is a special education inclusion teacher and teaches students with disabilities.
Chandler is an assistant coach with the Wharton Tigers football program.
“The district is aware that two employees were arrested this weekend while off duty and away from school premises for conduct that did not involve any other staff or any students,” Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said. “We are still gathering information. The employees have been placed on administrative leave while we investigate. Since it involves employees I will not be commenting further.”
Chandler’s brother, Richard Chandler, is a first-year head principal at Wharton High School.
