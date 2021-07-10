The Wharton Independent School District in July 2019 released Question & Answer information related to the $59 million bond that voters approved in November 2018. Construction of Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium, which took 141 days to complete, had begun when the Q&A was shared with the public.
The Journal-Spectator published the Q&A at that time. The Spectator is only publishing information as it relates to the Wharton ISD “FEMA dome.”
QUESTION:
Why are there no dressing facilities included as part of Tiger Stadium?
ANSWER:
It became apparent, during Hurricane Harvey, that Wharton needed a safe room to house first responders and those incapable of being evacuated. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a grant program that allows municipalities to apply for funds to construct a safe room. These are commonly referred to as “FEMA domes” because of the shape and appearance of the completed structure.
Wharton ISD has partnered with the City of Wharton and applied for funding for the construction of a FEMA dome. Its primary purpose is to house first responders during and after an event such as a hurricane, flood, or tornado.
It can be used for other purposes when not in use as a safe room. WISD plans, if the grant is awarded, to use the structure as a competitive gym for basketball and volleyball and use the locker rooms as dressing facilities for both football and soccer.
The FEMA grant covers 75 percent of the construction cost of the structure.
The local entity, in this case Wharton ISD, is responsible for the remaining 25 percent of the construction costs. WISD will also be responsible for any additional costs to the facility to make it usable as a competitive gym and dressing facility. WISD has been in communication and working with both Rebuild Texas and the Texas General Land Office to secure funds to cover the remaining 25 percent and costs to make it a viable facility for use by the district. Notification of the approval or denial of the application is expected in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.