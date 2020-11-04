There was one seat for voters to decide on for the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees.
It included incumbent trustee Edee Sinclair for the Position 8 post, and her challenger Sue Zanne Williamson Urbis.
Sinclair had 4,603 votes.
Urbis had 7,737 votes and garnered 62.70 percent of the vote.
There were 15,396 votes cast in this election.
Ann M. Hundle (Position 3) and Amy Rod (Position 4) were unopposed.
Wharton County
The lone contested race was the Precinct 1 Commissioner post.
It pitted incumbent Republican Richard Zahn against Democratic challenger David Rodriguez.
Zahn had 3,096 votes and Rodriguez 1,093 votes.
There were 4,234 votes cast in this election.
Among the elected officials who did not have a challenger following Republican primary wins in the spring were District Attorney Dawn Allison, County Attorney Trey Maffett, Sheriff Shannon Srubar, Tax Assessor-Collector Cindy Hernandez, Precinct 2 Commissioner W.D. “Bud” Graves, Precinct 3 Commissioner Steven Goetsch, Pct. 1 Constable William “Bill” Copeland, Pct. 2 Constable John A. Szymanski, Pct. 3 Constable Robert L. Holder, Pct. 4 Constable Shawn Ferguson.
