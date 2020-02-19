Local business associations are gearing up to treat state officials to a closer look at Wharton, according to the Wharton Downtown Business Association (WDBA).
In a press release dated Monday, Feb. 17, Debra Medina, who is the WDBA president, said “We’re recognizing that we have lots to offer our neighbors but maybe haven’t done all we could to extend an invite.”
The WDBA said community tourism assessments are offered through the Travel Texas program to assist with tourism planning and development efforts in rural areas of the state.
Medina said she learned of the opportunity and contacted the Governor’s Office last summer to see if officials there would be interested in helping develop a stronger tourism program here.
The press release said a team coordinated by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office of Economic Development and Tourism will arrive on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Medina said the group will dine at Hinze’s BBQ for lunch and then spend the afternoon and early evening on a windshield tour of the community with stops at key points of interest.
Community members will have two opportunities to visit with the team, according to the press release.
The first will be Wednesday morning at Milam Street Coffee and then a second when the team convenes at the Wharton Civic Center at 10 a.m. for round table discussions with representatives from the various state agencies involved in the assessment.
Individuals interested in ag tourism, historical tourism, recreational activities, tourism built around the arts or promoting tourism in our community are invited and strongly encouraged to attend, Medina added.
With the fourth largest city in the country a mere 60 miles away, the group believes there’s a number of people looking for excursions and Wharton has much to offer, the WDBA said.
“We know that together we can accomplish much. We hope this exercise will serve as a catalyst to spruce up our outreach and tourism efforts,” said Medina.
Ultimately the assessment team will provide a SWOT analysis from both an overall and an individual agency perspective. According to the press release, that information will then be used to assist in the development of tourism efforts in the downtown area and throughout the community.
Besides the WDBA, the Wharton Economic Development Corporation and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture are sponsoring the assessment.
Interested individuals may contact the WDBA via email at heywdba@gmail.com for additional information or simply show up at the coffee shop or civic center to become involved in the effort.
